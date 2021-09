The Four Continents Speed Skating Championships - due to take place in Obihiro in January - have been cancelled by the Japanese Skating Federation (JSF) because of the coronavirus crisis.

COVID-19-related travel restrictions and logistical challenges were blamed by the JSF for the decision to pull out of hosting the event.

Obihiro is in northern Japan, on the island of Hokkaido.

Japan notably staged the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics earlier this year, with spectators largely banned, and is due to stage the Artistic and Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Kitakyushu next month - where fans are due to be allowed to attend and participants will not need to quarantine upon arrival in Japan after event organisers were granted special dispensation.

The International Skating Union (ISU) said it is "currently evaluating viable options" and it will be up to the ISU Council to approve any replacement host, should one be found.

The Four Continents Speed Skating Championships had been due to run between January 28 and 30.

Speed skating competition at Bejing 2022 was due to begin just six days after the Four Continents Speed Skating Championships ©Getty Images

Last year's edition, due to take place in Canadian city Calgary, also fell victim to the pandemic, while the 2020 event in Milwaukee in the United Sates was the inaugural Four Continents Speed Skating Championships.

Speed skating competition at Beijing 2022 is due to begin on February 5, so finding a replacement host for the Four Continents Speed Skating Championships at short notice and with the event so close to the Winter Olympics may be challenging.

The ISU has also seen its Four Continents Figure Skating Championships - due to take place in Tianjin fewer than two weeks before the Winter Olympics begin - cancelled over COVID-19.

The world governing body has said it still intends to stage that event at an alternative venue.

Salt Lake City in the US is due to stage the Four Continents Short Track Speed Skating Championships from January 14 to 16.