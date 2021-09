All athletes aged 18 and above will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to compete at the inaugural Junior Pan American Games, the office of the Cali Mayor has said.

The Ministry of Public Health met with Cali 2021 organisers this week to discuss a health plan for the event, which is open to athletes aged 23 and under.

As well as regular testing, it was agreed that all participants who are not minors should have to have been vaccinated.

Those who are unvaccinated and underage will need to test negative for COVID-19 to be allowed to take part, and there will be random testing of those who are vaccinated.

Spectators also must be vaccinated if they are adults, with Cali 2021 planning to have attendance capped at 50 per cent and face coverings mandatory.

"The idea is that every four days we can test all the organising staff," said Miyerlandi Torres Agredo, Cali's Health Secretary.

"In addition, we will be doing random tests in the hotels where volunteers, judges, guests and athletes are staying"

Hotels are being evaluated to ensure they comply with Ministry of Public Health biosecurity guidelines.

¡EL PASADO Y EL PRESENTE SE UNEN EN UNA MISMA GLORIA! 🎉

Neven Ilic, presidente de Panam Sports, organizadora de los I Juegos Panamericanos Junior Cali-Valle 2021, sostiene la antorcha 🔥 que iluminó el camino ⬇ pic.twitter.com/RweU0zvAcs — Juegos Panamericanos Junior (@CaliValle2021) September 21, 2021

"We are very grateful to those in charge of health, because we really feel their support and commitment," Panam Sports President Neven Ilic added.

The Cali Mayor's office plans to have vaccine facilities near sports venues to use the Games as a catalyst for vaccination.

The Games are due to take place from November 25 to December 5, with Panam Sports blaming a two-and-a-half-month delay on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cali has been the epicentre for protests against Colombia's President Iván Duque, leading to a violent crackdown and dozens of deaths nationwide.

An Amnesty International report in July concluded that the authorities in Cali were guilty of "the use of lethal weapons against protesters, excessive and unlawful use of less lethal weapons such as tear gas, unlawful detentions and torture" - and that this was "the modus operandi implemented throughout the country".

Colombia was last month chosen to stage the 2027 Pan American Games, and will do so in coastal city Barranquilla, which is hosting the baseball tournament during the upcoming Junior Pan American Games.