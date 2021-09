For the second year running, the National Olympic Committee of Zambia (NOCZ) took action to benefit the environment in celebration of World Cleanup Day.

The NOCZ joined the global cause against waste and plastic pollution by organising clean-up activities in Lusaka, Kabwe, and Kitwe.

NOCZ President Alfred Foloko emphasized the need to take action against waste and pollution.

Foloko said the creation of Zambia's new Ministry of Green Economy and Environment presents the country with an opportunity to address issues that impact natural habitats and people's livelihoods.

"We must leverage on this opportunity to finding solutions to climate change and environmental sustainability to help us create sustainable cities and communities," Foloko said.

Alfred Foloko urged the Government to prioritise environmental concerns ©NOCZ

He also called on local authorities, civil society organisations, the private sector and the public to take responsibility and promote an effective and sustainable waste-management system.

Clean-up activities in the capital attracted participants from Lusaka City Council, Citizen's Environmental and Social Concern, Action Aid, Global Platform Zambia, the Olympic Youth Development Centre Zambia, and members of the public.

In Kitwe, NOCZ vice-president Hazel Kennedy, Board member Susanna Dakik and Mayor Mpasa Mwaya led the activities.

Meanwhile the Kwame Nkrumah University team led the activities in Kabwe.