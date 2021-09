The law firm Irwin Mitchell has extended its support of Cerebral Palsy Sport (CP Sport) in Britain to include virtual events held up until next summer.

CP Sport is a charity which seeks to help people with cerebral palsy access and enjoy physical activity, and despite the resumption of its in-person events, it plans to continue offering a virtual programme to enable people to take part safely and comfortably.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, CP Sport has held several online cafes, virtual sport challenges, fundraising events, launched an online club finder and a new equipment-rental service.

Swimmer and Paralympic champion Tully Kearney was the most recent guest speaker at one of the virtual cafes.

The CP Sport Awards in 2020 were held online and sponsored by Irwin Mitchell.

As part of the latest agreement, the company will sponsor CP Sport's online adult and young people cafes, as well as the Annual Awards and 20th anniversary celebrations planned for December 2021.

CP Sport chief operating officer Adi Fawcett explained the benefits that the partnership will bring.

"During the pandemic Irwin Mitchell provided great support for CP Sport and our beneficiaries," Fawcett said.

Our online lockdown cafes brought people together at the most difficult time.



We want to continue being there for our community & with the support of our virtual event partner @irwinmitchell we look forward to holding more online events.



Our events: https://t.co/JoEVG4ID32 pic.twitter.com/HvfqRaK3S0 — Cerebral Palsy Sport (@CP_Sport) September 22, 2021

"Through our partnership we delivered a successful virtual Annual Awards event in December 2020 and we are very excited to be working with Irwin Mitchell on our virtual event programme over the next year

"Our partnership will enable us to continue providing a range of opportunities for people with cerebral palsy to get involved, get into sport and support them to be physically active throughout their lives.

"We look forward to developing our partnership and our programmes over the next year with Irwin Mitchell and would like to thank them for all their continued support for CP Sport and our beneficiaries."

Irwin Mitchell partner and specialist medical negligence lawyer Jennifer Cawthorne added that the company was pleased to extend its support of CP Sport.

"We’re delighted to be continuing our support of CP Sport, a charity which does fantastic work to help people with cerebral palsy access and get involved in a wide-range of sports," she said.

"Through our work, we know the positive life-changing impact that sports can have, providing many benefits both physical and also wellbeing.

"CP Sport has a number of activities planned from September onwards, both face-to-face and virtually, which we are thrilled to be a part of, and we look forward to building on our valued partnership over the year ahead."

CP Sport's in-person activities resumed this month, including its National Athletics Championships and "Have a go athletics day" held in Coventry last weekend (September 18 and 19).

Around 160,000 people in the United Kingdom have cerebral palsy, and CP Sport aims to break down barriers to help them take part in sport and physical activity.

The charity this year launched a new website, branding and resources.