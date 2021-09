The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has extended its partnership with TotalEnergies until 2025.

The oil and gas company will continue to be the title sponsor of major BWF events including the World Championships, Thomas and Uber Cup Finals and Sudirman Cup Finals.

"TotalEnergies is delighted to extend our long-standing partnership with BWF," said Ting Wee Liang, President of Asia Pacific and Middle East marketing and services at TotalEnergies.

"Since 2015, this partnership has supported the growth of the badminton sport even amidst the recent COVID-19 challenges.

"The partnership with BWF is an opportunity for us to present TotalEnergies’ broad energy profile to a wider audience.

"Performance, precision and endurance are key attributes of badminton and they also reflect well TotalEnergies’ brand promises for our products and services, including lubricants and mobility solutions.

"We hope to encourage more to experience these attributes by participating in this exciting sport!"

The French company will also be the Official Energies Partner and the Official Lubricants Partner of the BWF.

"Establishing and maintaining long-term partnerships is essential to the BWF being able to preserve and harness the future relevance of badminton," said BWF secretary general Thomas Lund.

"Without this special relationship that we have with TotalEnergies, especially in Asia, we are unable to host such elite Major Championships and build badminton as the leading global sport that it is.

"COVID-19 has certainly impacted the sport and our ability to deliver some of our programmes but having TotalEnergies on board through this difficult period and into the future has us well positioned to continuing making badminton accessible to as many people as possible.

"We thank TotalEnergies for this partnership and we look forward to achieving many great things together in the coming years."