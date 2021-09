New scooter world champions are to be crowned by World Skate in Barcelona this weekend.

The second edition of World Skate's Scooter World Championships gets underway today with open qualifiers.

Men's and women's world titles are on offer in both the street and park disciplines.

A venue at Parc del Forum has been designed specifically for the event, and finals are scheduled for Sunday (September 26).



The 2019 World Roller Games - also held in Barcelona - featured World Skate's first-ever Scooter World Championships, and top finishers at the event qualified directly for the semi-finals at this year's edition.

American Jonmarcco Gaydos won the men' park contest - scoring 90.80 points in the final compared to 90.60 for compatriot Chris Farris.

Another American, Rebeca Oriz, won the women's park title.

The International Scooter Federation - formally the International Scooter Association - worked with World Skate in 2019, but this year plans to hold its own World Championships in December.