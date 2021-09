The Kazan 2022 Special Olympics World Winter Games have been postponed to 2023 due to the coronavirus pandemic, it has been confirmed.

The Games, initially scheduled for January 22 to 28 next year, have now been pushed back by 12 months in response to COVID-19 concerns.

Organisers confirmed the decision had been made due to the global health crisis and "out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of athletes, volunteers, staff and fans".

More than 2,000 athletes from 108 countries are expected to compete across seven sports at the Special Olympics.

Organisers said "many" delegations were either "hesitant" or unable to travel internationally, citing the Delta variant of COVID-19.

They claim to have explored "many possible solutions" and "consulted extensively" with local Special Olympics programmes, athlete leaders, members of the Board of Directors, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States and the World Health Organization before agreeing to postpone the event.





"Postponing World Winter Games Kazan to 2023 helps ensure athletes will have the opportunity to participate, high quality competitions, and plenty of cultural activities and other immersive programming,” a statement from the Special Olympics read.

"Waiting one year to hold the Games bolsters the goal of inspiring inclusion in Russia and around the world.

"Special Olympics is committed to continue working with the established team to hold the World Winter Games Kazan 2022 in January of 2023."

It is not the first time the Special Olympics World Winter Games have been forced to move as it was originally due to be held this year in Åre and Östersund in Sweden.

But it was announced that the Swedish Paralympic Committee would not finance the event in December 2019.

In June 2020, Kazan was unveiled as the new host of the Games, with competition postponed to 2022 before the event was delayed again.