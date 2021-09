The International University Sports Federation (FISU) and the Hungarian University Sports Federation (MEFS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Sport and Innovation International Conference, aiming to achieve "greater things" through the partnership.

FISU attended the conference, which hosted 300 participants from around 30 European universities, to cooperate with with the schools and "foster dialogue on recent findings, innovative ideas, and methods further turning these ideas into success".

The MoU between FISU and the MEFS "means greater things can be achieved" by the two organisations, FISU Acting President Leonz Eder said.

"We hope that this is just the beginning of our cooperation with universities to create a better life on campus and are looking forward to having similar agreements with other university sport bodies like this in the future."

Both organisations heralded the importance of the Healthy Campus programme, which aims to ensure students partake in active and healthy lifestyles, including playing a sport.

The MEFS has delegated four people from three universities to develop the programme at more Hungarian universities.

FISU director of Healthy Campus and universities relations Fernando Parente gave a keynote presentation at the conference.

"From our discussions with various university representatives, it was clear that there is a big interest in creating a healthier and more sustainable campus for university students all around the world," said Parente.

"By adapting and implementing the Healthy Campus programme like we are doing with Hungarian universities, we hope that other countries and universities will follow their lead in the future as well."

The conference was held in Budapest and organised by the University of Physical Education of Budapest and the National Handball Academy of Balatonboglar.