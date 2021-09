Olympic ski jumping gold medallist and two-time overall World Cup champion Gregor Schlierenzauer has retired from the sport aged 31.

Schlierenzauer helped Austria to a team gold medal on the large hill at Vancouver 2010, and also won individual bronze medals on the large and normal hills at those Winter Olympic Games.

At Sochi 2014, Schlierenzauer's Austrian outfit won team large hill silver.

Schlierenzauer additionally won 17 medals - 10 of them gold - at various International Ski Federation (FIS) Nordic World Ski Championships and Ski Flying World Championships.

"The last months have been quite challenging for me, but in a positive way", Schlierenzauer wrote, adding that an injury break had given him "time and distance to reflect on the past and to find out where I am standing right now".

No man has won more FIS Ski Jumping World Cup legs than Gregor Schlierenzauer ©Getty Images

"I'm filled with pride and joy having been able to live my dream throughout my life", continued the 2008-2009 and 2012-2013 FIS Ski Jumping World Cup champion.

"Through high-performance sports I have developed as a human, I got the chance to meet fascinating personalities and I will keep countless incredible moments and memories forever in my heart.

"I'm deeply thankful to my parents, my family and my friends for their support and for always giving me the feeling of doing the right thing.

"Especially at the beginning of my career, my mother and father had renounced a lot and had put aside their concerns and interests.

"They have worked tirelessly in the background, without them I would have never ever come so far."

Schlierenzauer's 53 individual Ski Jumping World Cup victories remains a record on the men's circuit.