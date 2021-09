World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue has called on the global sporting community to increase its cooperation with Governments to help with peace efforts.

Writing in a message to coincide with United Nations International Day of Peace, Choue said more cooperation was needed to "commit to a more holistic plan to truly achieve peace - not just on September 21 but in every single day of our lives".

Choue highlighted how the sport has been involved in assisting athletes in the Afghanistan crisis after eight members of the women's national team were granted refugee visas by Australia, but said more needed to be done.

"I remember when my late father, Dr Young-Seek Choue, proposed the creation of the International Day of Peace 40 years ago when he was President of the International Association of University Presidents, he envisioned this day to be when humanity would come together as one," Choue wrote in a message to World Taekwondo's members.

The World Taekwondo President called on the organisation's members to work towards a peaceful world ©World Taekwondo

"We have made significant progress since then but there is still a lot of work to be done.

"As a sport organisation, we at World Taekwondo do our best to inspire through activities such as the participation of refugee athletes in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games and our humanitarian efforts.

"We also partner with others to provide Afghanistan athletes and officials with another chance in life.

"Our actions may be noble and honestly even beyond our means at times, but they are too few and far between."

The South Korean official concluded his message by asking World Taekwondo's members "to inspire those around you and work towards a peaceful world for future generations".

"Every action counts," Choue concluded.