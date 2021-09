Three Olympic qualifying events in freeski and snowboard added to World Cup calendar

Three events in snowboard and freeski have been added to the International Ski Federation (FIS) World Cup calendar and are set to double up as qualifiers for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

The first of these is the Big Air World Cup at Steamboat Resort in Colorado, scheduled from December 2 to 4.

The second is the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix in halfpipe at Copper Mountain in Colorado, set to take place from December 8 to 11.

This is followed in the early part of 2022 by another Toyota U.S. Grand Prix in halfpipe and slopestyle at Mammoth Mountain, California, from January 6 to 8.

Both of the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix events are sanctioned as FIS World Cups.

All three events are subject to the approval of local health department regulations and the coronavirus restrictions in place at the time in those areas.

"The Toyota U.S. Grand Prix has been the beacon of Olympic qualification fervour for more than two decades, and we are thrilled to bring this series back to Copper and Mammoth’s amazing terrain," said U.S. Ski & Snowboard freeski and snowboard director Jeremy Forster.

"Those two resorts combined with the Olympic history and top-notch facilities at Steamboat Ski Resort for the Visa Big Air presented by Toyota will make for an outstanding Olympic qualifying process.

"We can’t wait to announce the athletes who will represent Team USA in Beijing this winter."

The first Beijing 2022 qualification events took place at the 2021 U.S. Grand Prix slopestyle and halfpipe competitions at Colorado’s Aspen Snowmass in March, while extra Olympic selection events are set to be announced prior to the start of the 2021-2022 season.