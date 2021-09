Figure skater Elizabet Tursynbaeva - the first woman to land a quadruple jump in a senior competition - has retired from the sport at the age of 21 after struggling with a back injury.

The Kazakh successfully pulled off a quadruple Salchow at the 2019 World Championships in Saitama in Japan, en-route to winning the silver medal.

She was a big hope for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics but has not competed since October 2019 as a result of her back problem.

"I decided to end my career as a professional athlete, it is not easy for me to share this news with you," said Tursynbaeva, a Winter Olympian who finished 12th at Pyeongchang 2018, on Instagram.

"Many of you know that my back has been bothering me for a long time.

"Unfortunately, I did not manage to overcome this injury to the end, and therefore fully-fledged training became impossible."

Tursynbaeva first competed for Kazakhstan in 2011 and made more than 50 international starts.

She won bronze at the 2016 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Lillehammer, and a medal of the same colour at the Asian Winter Games in Sapporo a year later.

In 2019, she won two further silver medals at major events - the Four Continents Championships in Anaheim and the Winter Universiade in Krasnoyarsk.

"For me, the completion of this chapter in my life means the beginning of a new one," Tursynbaeva added.

"At the moment I am in Kazakhstan, and until the end of the year I will work here, helping children, inspiring them and sharing my experience with them.

"I have always wanted to develop figure skating in my country, and I finally got this opportunity."