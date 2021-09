Australia’s greatest ever female basketball player Lauren Jackson has been handed a key role to help establish gender equality in the sport.

Basketball Australia has announced the new strategic role where she will focus on the women and girls strategy.

Jackson has been leading the Women’s National Basketball League (WNBL), Australia’s premier women’s league for the past two years, and focusing on greater professionalism and sustainability of the League.

Under her leadership, the WNBL has posted record broadcast numbers, signed off on an inaugural collective bargaining agreement and introduced the first ever total player payment system.

Jackson will have direct responsibility for delivering the women and girls strategy, Government relations and broader strategic partnerships.

"The women and girls strategy is of the highest priority for our organisation, and we are committed to increasing visibility, enhancing environments, and improving pathways and access," Basketball Australia chief executive Matt Scriven said.

"I'm excited to announce that Lauren, an emerging executive leader, will bring this strategy to life with her passion and genuine care for women and will drive meaningful outcomes that significantly impact our sport."

Lauren Jackson won four Olympic medals, including three silver, during a successful career which saw her become the first Australian enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame ©Getty Images

Jackson, a four-time Olympic medallist having won a silver at Sydney 2000, Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008 and bronze at London 2012, became the first Australian to be enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Sunday (September 19).

"I’m incredibly honoured to become a Hall of Famer," said Jackson, also the first Australian to be selected as the number one overall pick in the Women’s National Basketball Association.

"I’m speechless to be honest, I started my playing journey wanting to be the best player I could be, now my focus is to ensure success for the next generation of girls."

Jackson has a bachelor’s degree in gender and diversity from the University of Canberra.

"There is no doubt we have a lot to do to close the gender gap and provide more opportunities for women and girls, as a sport we aren’t alone," the 40-year-old Jackson, who retired in 2016, said.

"Having spent time working with all levels of Governments I’m very heartened by their commitment to putting numbers to success and funding programmes that make a difference.

"In my new role the goal is simple, provide more opportunities for more girls through funding, advocacy, resourcing and mentoring."