The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has signed a long-term deal with flooring company Junckers, which is to act as the global supplier of wood flooring for the organisation until 2024.

An agreement was reached earlier this month and the multi-event partnership is to span across competitions such as the FIBA 2022 EuroBasket, FIBA 2023 Basketball World Cup and the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Junckers is to supply its latest flooring system "Pro Complete 44" at all three competitions.

"We are extremely proud to once again collaborate with FIBA to provide our first-class sports flooring systems for multiple elite international competitions in the next few years," said Lars Gjødsbøl, chief executive of Junckers Industrier A/S.

"As a FIBA global supplier until 2024, our multi-event partnership further anchors the long-standing relationship between our two companies and cements Junckers' position as the leading sports flooring supplier on a worldwide scale."

Previously, Junckers had been the official court supplier for the FIBA 2017 EuroBasket and also supplied its flooring at the 2009 edition and the basketball tournaments at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games.

"Having the FIBA 2017 EuroBasket played on their courts, we know first-hand that Junckers provide state-of-the-art basketball wooden floors," said FIBA general secretary Andreas Zagklis.

"We look forward to working more closely with them over the next three years as we provide the world’s top players with the finest playing surfaces."

This partnership comes after requests for suppliers were made for the three tournaments.