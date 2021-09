Italy defeat Slovenia in five-set thriller to win Men's EuroVolley for seventh time

Six-time Men's European Volleyball Confederation EuroVolley champions Italy made it seven after defeating Slovenia in the final in a five-set thriller.

Italy came from 2-1 down in sets to overcome Slovenia in a tense final set, eventually winning 22-25, 25-20, 20-25, 25-20, 15-1.

Italy's Daniele Lavia top scored, with 21 points, accompanied by Alessandro Michieletto with 17.

Slovenia's top scorer was Alen Pajenk, with 16 points.

Simone Giannelli, Italy captain and setter, was named the tournament Most Valuable Player, as Italy earned their 11th EuroVolley medal.

Slovenia, meanwhile, were agonisingly forced to settle for silver, just as they did in 2015 and 2019.

ITALIA 🇮🇹 - 2021 EUROPEAN CHAMPIONS!!!



What a 🥇 match between Italy and Slovenia 🇸🇮! A 5 set match which ended in Italy’s favor!



With the women’s team also winning the #EuroVolley title…



ITALY is now the 🏐 kingdom of Europe’s #Volleyball KINGS & QUEENS! pic.twitter.com/Cp85uUKheu — Volleyball World (@volleyballworld) September 19, 2021

In the bronze-medal match, hosts Poland defeated defending champions Serbia in straight sets.

The 25-22, 25-16, 25-22 triumph was led by Wilfredo León, who top scored on 14 points, with one ace and three blocks.

Opposite Bartosz Kurek added another 11, while Marko Ivović was Serbia’s scoring leader on 10.

Poland's bronze was their fourth of the European Championships, and their 10th medal in the tournament's history.