Kandil secures women's under 19 title for hosts Egypt at UIPM Youth World Championships

The International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM) Youth World Championships drew to a close in Alexandria, with hosts Egypt enjoying success in the women's, men's, men's relay and women's relay events.

Fresh from appearing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Amira Kandil was crowned under-19 women's world champion, edging past Russia's Yana Soloveva, while Anastasiya Malashenoka of Belarus took bronze.

"I’m happy because this is a dream come true - world champion," Kandil said afterwards.

"I want to say thank you to all the people who have supported me for this championship and a big thank you to my coach and family.

"I'm so proud because I’m so young."

Egypt also triumphed in the team relays in the under-19 championships, courtesy of Kandil and Malak Ismail in the women's and Mazen Shaban and Mohamed Moutaz in the men's.

Malashenoka helped Belarus to clinch gold in the mixed relay alongside Ivan Prytkou.

The individual men's under-19 title went to Moutaz,

Rojo Giovanni of Italy claimed the silver medal, while Chatellier Cedric of France won the bronze.

Russia clinched both the men's and women's team titles at under-19 level.

Its under 17 men's team also earned gold with 2802 points, with closest challengers Egypt scoring 2769, while Belarus took the women's title on 2558.

Botond Tamas of Hungary took the individual men's title, seeing off challenges from the host nation's Mohamed Mohamed and Lithuania's Lukas Gaudiesius.

The women's competition was won by Mira Buraya of Belarus, who overcame Elizaveta Skudnyakova of Russia, while Hungary's Blanka Bauer rounded off the podium.

Egor Zorkin and Maksim Malyshev earned Russia a gold with 994 points in the men's team relay to Lithuania's Nojus Chmieliauskas and Lukas Gaudiesius' 979.

Belarus triumphed in the women's team event as Aliaksandra Liashenka and Lizaveta Laurynovich notched 883 points, while Bulgaria clinched the mixed relay under-17 title through Emil Grozdanov and Ralitsa Miteva.