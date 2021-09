Jeddah have become the first Saudi Arabian team to win an International Basketball Federation 3x3 World Tour Masters title with victory in Prague.

The Saudi Arabian side earned an impressive 20-15 triumph over world number one-ranked team Liman on a historic day in the Czech capital.

Nemanja Draskovic top-scored for Jeddah in the final with a game-high seven points to cap off an impressive individual performance across the weekend.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medallist Aleksandar Ratkov was the star player for the Serbian outfit.

Defeat prolonged Ratkov's wait for a World Tour crown this season - he has now finished second, fourth and fifth so far this campaign.

Jeddah reached the final of the tournament by thrashing Lithuanian team Utena Uniclub 22-12, while Liman were also dominant in a 21-14 victory over Serbia's Pirot.

The competition was held under a series of measures designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The 3x3 World Tour Masters circuit is scheduled to continue in Abu Dhabi from October 29 to 30.