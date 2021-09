England into top three of FIFA world rankings for first time in nine years

England have moved into the top three of the FIFA men's world rankings for the first time in nine years following the latest round of international fixtures.

Belgium remain top of the pile ahead of Brazil, whose World Cup qualifier with Argentina earlier this month was abandoned because of a COVID-19 controversy.

UEFA European Championship runners-up England enjoyed comfortable wins over Hungary and Andorra, and drew with Poland, in their three World Cup qualification matches.

Gareth Southgate's side have swapped places with France, who drop to fourth in the rankings update published by FIFA this week.

European champions Italy are fifth ahead of Argentina, Portugal, Spain and Mexico.

Kosovo have moved to 109th in the world, their highest-ever FIFA ranking ©Getty Images

Three straight victories for Denmark have propelled the Euro 2020 semi-finalists into the top 10.

Kosovo, who played their first official international in 2014, have reached their highest ranking after climbing to 109th in the world.

In the latest window for national team matches, Kosovo won 1-0 away in Georgia and drew 1-1 with Euro 2004 winners Greece, before falling to a 2-0 home defeat to Spain.

Iran, Russia, Norway, Scotland and Northern Ireland are among the biggest climbers after moving up four places.