With just two stages remaining, France's Olivier Robert won the Longines Global Champions (GC) Tour Grand Prix of Italy - the second event staged in Rome this season - to move into a joint lead with Britain's Ben Maher.

Riding Vangog du Mas Garnier, Robert won a tense jump-off in a time of 40.62sec.

Sweden's Malin Baryard-Johnsson on H&M Indiana went last in the jump-off, finishing narrowly behind Robert in 41.31.

Bryan Balsiger of Switzerland, who was making his GC Tour debut, finished third in 42.27.

"It is just unbelievable, I didn’t think I could ride this weekend in Rome so to win with Vangog is just fantastic," Robert said.

"I took some risks in the jump-off but today was my day.

"It’s a fantastic season, I have never won a big Grand Prix with him before.

"I have had the best 10 days for my first time in Rome, it is just fantastic."

Despite suffering a fault, Olympic champion Ben Maher has joined Robert at the top of the standings, each on 228 points ©Getty Images

By virtue of Baryard-Johnsson and Robert already having secured their place in the GC Prague Playoffs, Balsiger, on Twentytwo des Biches, has now qualified for the season-ender.

Maher, riding Ginger Blue, suffered an agonising fault but still moved ahead of Edwina Top-Alexander of Australia to share the GC Tour standings with Robert on 228 points.

Top-Alexander remains in contention on 222 points.

Valkenswaard United were victorious in the team competition, scoring 145.98, courtesy of Peder Fredericson of Sweden on H&M All In and Tops-Alexander on Fellow Castlefield.

Scandinavian Vikings placed second with a score of 143.25, courtesy of their three-strong line-up, which included two Swedish riders - Evelina Tovek on Winnetou De La Hamente Z and Henrik Von Eckermann on King Edward and Glamour Girl.

The Vikings team was completed by Danish rider Geir Gulliksen on VDL Groep Quatro.

Third place in the team competition went to New York Empire with 144.47, which featured two Irish riders in Denis Lynch on Cristello and GC Chopin’s Bushi.

Shane Breen, on board Z7 Ipswich, completed the Empire line-up.

Next. the Longines GC Tour now heads to Šamorín for a double-header in October.