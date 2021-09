Swiss brand SCATTA are to supply apparel to Swiss Ski's cross-country skiing, biathlon, ski jumping and Nordic combined teams from the 2022-2023 season after signing an agreement with the organisation.

Competition and training clothing on snow, headgear and functional underwear and bike clothing is to be provided.

Swiss Ski made this deal through their procurement organisation Swiss Ski Pool.

SCATTA is based in the town of Zug and was founded by chief executive Sandro Cattaneo.

The company's director of product and marketing is Pär Westerlind.

"We are incredibly proud and look forward to going into the future with the Swiss company SCATTA," said Christian Zingg, the managing director of the Swiss Ski Pool.

"Sandro and Pär bring together the spirit, know-how and network that are needed to achieve great things together."

Biathlon is one of four sports that SCATTA will provide attire for ©Getty Images

Cattaneo spoke about the technology SCATTA were bringing in their new partnership.

"In the innovation pipeline, SCATTA is pushing the boundaries in the performance area and ensuring that Swiss Nordic athletes have access to the latest technologies in the sports industry," he said.

"The product concept will also include a 360-degree toolbox that offers insulation and seam-sealed products that cater to all weather conditions from athletes to coaches."

Swiss Ski and the Swiss Ski Pool thanked outdoor sportswear company Odlo for their cooperation over the past 12 years, and said they were "looking forward" to working together during their last season which includes the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.