Lithuania is to host its first international curling event next year when the European Curling Championships C-Division comes to the capital Vilnius in May.

Running in the first week of the month - exact dates yet to be confirmed - men's and women's action is to take place at the Pramogų Arena.

Exact dates have yet to be announced by the World Curling Federation (WCF).

"I'm delighted that the Lithuanian Curling Association will be hosting their first-ever World Curling event in 2022," WCF President Kate Caithness said.

"I'm sure the Organising Committee is proud to welcome international curlers to their capital city and have the opportunity to showcase our sport."

The 2021 edition of the Championships C-Division is concluding today in Geneva in Switzerland, after being pushed into the 2021-2022 season due to scheduling conflicts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Teams who qualify from the C-Division will play in the European Curling Championships B-Division later in the year.

The 2022 European Curling Championships C-Division are set to take place in May next year in Lithuania ©Getty Images

"The Lithuanian Curling Association is delighted to host the European-C Curling Championship in 2022 in Vilnius," said Tadas Vyskupaitis, project coordinator of the tournament.

"We hope to ensure a cosy atmosphere with the offerings of a capital city and the human scale of a small town.

"At the same time, we are happy to offer good, modern facilities and a safe environment.

"The Organising Committee will do its best to make the European Curling Championship C-Division a full success and great experience for all participants and guests welcoming in one of the gems of Europe - Vilnius.

"We feel that Vilnius is an ideal destination for everybody across Europe due to its rate of growth and being a beautiful, fast and open city."