On the 100th anniversary of his death in hometown Concepción del Uruguay, the Argentine Olympic Committee (COA) has paid tribute to José Benjamín Zubiaur, who served as an International Olympic Committee (IOC) member from its inception in 1894 until 1907.

Zubiaur was the IOC's sole original member from Latin American.

He was also a co-founder of the Educational Association "La Fraternidad" when a number of students saw their provincial and national scholarships cut at the Colegio del Uruguay in Concepción del Uruguay - a city located in Argentina’s Entre Ríos province on the Uruguay River.

Later Zubiaur became rector of the institution.

Zubiaur died in 1921, and the 75th anniversary of his death in 1996 saw a monument constructed in Concepción del Uruguay in his honour, designed by Carina Amarillo and including the Olympic Torch and five rings.

This monument was the scene for a ceremony on the 100th anniversary of his death, which was attended by Concepción del Uruguay Mayor Martín Oliva, Adrian Romani from the local Centre for Olympic Actions and Ricardo Vales, the President of the Association of Participants of the Olympic Academy of Entre Ríos.

The Centre for Olympic Actions was founded in 2019 with support from the COA and local officials.

Among the athletes to pay their respects were basketball player Ignacio Respaud and hammer throwers Caterina Massera and Sebastián Tomassi.

As part of the ceremony, a plaque in Zubiaur’s honour was unveiled by members of the La Fraternidad, the Colegio del Uruguay’s Association of Alumni and the Concepción del Uruguay Municipal Government.

A book celebrating Zubiaur’s life was also presented by Jorge Bonvín, and the beacon at the monument was lit in his honour.

During the commemorative speech, councillor Viviana Sansoni explained the significance of Zubiaur’s legacy.

"He was one of the few academics in Argentina in the late 1800s who saw sport as a great tool for education," Sansoni said.

"He wanted athletic exercises to enter the Colegio Nacional, and thus it was the second institution in Argentina that had physical education.

"This would be the starting point for the formation of sports institutions in our city."