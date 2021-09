PSA confirms postponement of Hong Kong Squash Open for third consecutive year

The Professional Squash Association (PSA) has confirmed the postponement of the Everbright Sun Hung Kai Hong Kong Squash Open due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in the third consecutive year the event has not been held.

The event had been scheduled to take place from November 29 to December 5.

The ongoing impact of the pandemic was cited by the PSA and Hong Kong Squash as the cause of the postponement.

"PSA, Hong Kong Squash and key event stakeholders have made the decision in order to safeguard the health and safety of all players, spectators and staff," a PSA statement read.

"All parties will now work together closely to stage the next edition of the Hong Kong Open during the 2022-23 season."

The Hong Kong Squash Open has been unable to take place for the past three years.

The 2019 event was cancelled due to security concerns, amid anti-Government protests after proposals were made to allow extradition to mainland China.

The COVID-19 pandemic has now prevented the 2020 and 2021 events from taking place.

The Hong Kong Squash Open was unable to take place in 2019 amid security concerns ©Getty Images

Competition has typically begun at the Hong Kong Squash Centre, before moving to glass show courts at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre for the finals.

The Hong Kong Squash Open features on the PSA World Series as a Platinum event.

The ongoing Egyptian Open is among the major events in the PSA World Series, which contribute to the World Tour Finals rankings.

Upcoming events include the Oracle Netsuite Open and US Open events for men and women in the United States, as well as the men’s Qatar Classic, Malaysian Open and Sturbridge Capital Motor City Open in the US.

The DAC Pro Squash Classic in Detroit is among the upcoming women’s events on the tour.