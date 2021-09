Adam Roczek has been re-elected as President of the European University Sports Association (EUSA) as the organisation held an in-person General Assembly in Budapest.

Roczek’s term in office was automatically extended for a year in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic leading to the organisation pushing back the date of its General Assembly.

The Polish official has now been re-elected for a third four-year term in office.

It will be Roczek’s final term, with EUSA's statutes allowing elected officials to hold their positions for a maximum of three consecutive four-year terms.

Croatia’s Haris Pavletić was re-elected as the EUSA’s first vice-president.

Czech Republic’s Ivana Ertlova, Portugal’s Bruno Barracosa and Germany’s Joerg Foerster were confirmed as the remaining three vice-presidents.

Italy’s Francis M.M. Cirianni was named treasurer and Albania’s Nikolli Flobena was confirmed as student representative.

Latvia’s Agita Abele, Spain’s Aitor Canibe Sanchez, Hungary’s Zoltan Rakaczki, Russia’s Dmitry Kiselev, Slovenia’s Milan Zvan, Switzerland’s Andreas L. Csonka, Turkey’s Mehmet Gunay and Ukraine’s Ievgeniy Imas have been confirmed as EUSA Executive Committee members.

Armenia’s Hovhannes Gabrielyan and Romania’s Liviu Marian Matac will serve as the organisation’s auditors.

Slovenia’s Matjaz Pecovnik was confirmed as EUSA secretary general, a professional position that does not carry voting rights.

The EUSA named outgoing Executive Committee officials Kemal Tamer of Turkey and Lithuania’s Ceslovas Garbaliauskas as honorary members.

The EUSA Executive Committee was elected at the in-person General Assembly in Budapest ©EUSA

The organisation’s Order of Merit was presented to France’s Jean-Francois Sautereau.

The EUSA said modifications were made to the organisation’s statutes, which allowed proxy representation of member associations who could not attend the event in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The amendments gave the organisation the possibility of holding online and hybrid assemblies in the future.

A total of 43 countries were represented at the General Assembly, with 38 attending in-person.

The meeting saw San Marino approved as the organisation’s 47th member association.

The EUSA said the meeting was able to take place under safety protocols at local and international level, with the Hungarian University Sports Federation at the University of Physical Education hosting with support from the International University Sports Federation (FISU).

The organisation said the newly elected Executive Committee will continue the EUSA-FISU strategic dialogue.

Roczek, FISU Acting President Leonz Eder, and European Olympic Committees President Spyros Capralos were among the officials to speak during the meeting.