A competition to design the mascot for the 2023 Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands has been launched by the National Hosting Authority.

One artist will be chosen from the submissions to help finalise the concept of the mascot and work with a design team to create it in time for the 17th edition of the Games.

Organisers say that in order to be considered, entrants must come up with an original idea to capture the spirit of the 2023 Pacific Games and a character that is representative of all regions and residents of the Solomon Islands.

The theme of the event is "Challenge, Celebrate and Unite".

The deadline for entries is September 30.

Organisers say the designs must be "sporty, adventurous and friendly" ©Facebook/Sol2023

The 2023 Games is set to be the first time that the Solomon Islands has hosted the event.

Capital Honiara is due to play host from November 19 and December 2, with the event having been delayed by four months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is expected that 24 nations will participate in events across 24 sports.

The Solomon Islands was awarded the hosting rights ahead of French Polynesia's candidate city, Papeete, in 2016.