Swiss Olympic has supported the extension of COVID-19 certificates and urged all of its unvaccinated athletes to get inoculated against COVID-19 - steps it is hoped can aid its wishes for restrictions to cease at sporting events in Switzerland.

The scheme would require people to prove that they have been vaccinated against coronavirus if they wish to partake in many social activities.

The Swiss Federal Council ruled that, from today, the certificates will be mandatory for anyone over 16 who wishes to attend indoor sporting events, restaurants, cultural and leisure facilities among other enclosed, public destinations.

The decision will remain in effect until January 24 2022.

After speaking with several sports associations in Switzerland, Swiss Olympic announced its support of the Government initiative as it is eager for there no limitations on staging events.

"It is enormously important for Swiss sport that there are no further restrictions on the organisation of training and competitions," said Swiss Olympic President Jürg Stahl.

"Swiss Olympic therefore hopes that the certificate requirement will make a decisive contribution to relieving the burden on the healthcare system."

Vaccine passports have divided opinions around the world ©Getty Images

The National Olympic Committee has created and distributed infographics demonstrating the importance of people getting vaccinated in support of the Federal Council - the seven-person executive branch of the Swiss Government.

"Based on the overall situation, the Federal Council has decided to extend the certificate requirement for persons aged 16 and over," a statement from the Federal Council read.

"This is to prevent hospitals from being overstretched.

"It will take two to three weeks for this measure to have an impact on the situation in the hospitals."

Switzerland has registered at least 808,000 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, resulting in more than 10,950 deaths.