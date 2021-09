MotoGP's Argentine Grand Prix in Termas de Río Hondo has been cancelled for a second consecutive year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The race was scheduled to take place on April 11 before being postponed until the final quarter of 2021.

Now it has been confirmed it will not take place at all.

The race joins the list of cancelled Grands Prix alongside Australia, Thailand, Japan and Finland.

"The FIM (International Motorcycling Federation), IRTA (International Road-Racing Teams Association) and Dorna Sports therefore regret to confirm the cancellation of the Gran Premio de la Republica Argentina due to force majeure," organisers said in a statement.

"The event was previously postponed, but the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, logistical restrictions and prior infrastructure damage have obliged the cancellation."

Spaniard Marc Márquez was the last winner of the MotoGP Argentine Grand Prix in 2019 ©Getty Images

As a result, Misano in Italy, which is set to host a Grand Prix on September 19, will stage a second event on October 24 that will be called the "Made in Italy and Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix".

The San Marino and Rimini Riviera Grand Prix is the next race on the calendar, scheduled for September 19.

Only two of the 13 completed MotoGP races this season have been outside Europe, both in Qatar, and just one non-European race remains on the calendar, in Austin in the United States.

Frenchman Fabio Quartararo, who competed for Monster Energy Yamaha, currently leads the riders' standings on 214 points.

Italy's Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati Lenovo occupies second with 161 points while Spaniard Joan Mir from Suzuki Ecstar completes the top three with 157 points.