Sergio Garcia, Shane Lowry and Ian Poulter have been chosen by captain Pádraig Harrington to complete Europe’s team for this month’s Ryder Cup in Whistling Straits, with Justin Rose missing out on selection.

The trio join automatic qualifiers Paul Casey, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Lee Westwood and Bernd Wiesberger on the team.

Garcia and Poulter have been key players for Europe in the biennial contest against the United States, with the pair boasting a combined 15 previous appearances and contributing 40-and-a-half points.

Their efforts have helped Europe win the event seven times in the last 10 attempts.

Garcia is Europe’s all-time leading points scorer, with the Spaniard having earned three points at the 2018 event at Le Golf National in Paris.

The effort took him to 25-and-a-half points in total, passing Sir Nick Faldo’s mark of 25.

Garcia debuted at the Ryder Cup in 1999 and has only been absent from the European team on one occasion since, back in 2010.

Poulter has contributed 15 points overall, with the English golfer boasting an unbeaten record in singles from his six appearances to date.

Lowry had narrowly missed automatic qualification, but the Irishman will make his Ryder Cup debut after being selected by Harrington.

He is one of three debutants in the European team, alongside Hovland and Wiesberger.

Hovland becomes the first Norwegian to compete in the Ryder Cup, while Wiesberger is set to be the first Austrian.

Lee Westwood boasts the most appearances at the Ryder Cup in the European squad with 10, with the 48-year-old poised to become the oldest player to represent the team since 1973.

The qualification period concluded at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth yesterday.

Rose, the Rio 2016 Olympic champion, achieved a fifth placed finish at the event.

The English golfer however missed out on participating at the Ryder Cup for the sixth time in his career.

Whistling Straits in Wisconsin will stage the Ryder Cup from September 24 to 26.

Hosts United States announced their full team last week.

Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau were automatic qualifiers, while United States captain Steve Stricker had six wildcard selections to the 12-man team.

Olympic champion Xander Schauffele, Daniel Berger, Scottie Scheffler and Harris English were each selected, with the quartet poised for their Ryder Cup debuts.

Three-time major champion Jordan Spieth and Tony Finau were also chosen by Stricker.

The Ryder Cup was moved from 2020 to 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.