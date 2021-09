The postponed fifth Test match between England and India’s men’s cricket teams could be rearranged for the summer of 2022, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chief executive Tom Harrison has said.

The Test at Old Trafford in Manchester was called off just over two hours before play was due to start on Friday (September 10) due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the tourists’ camp.

An original statement from the ECB claimed India had forfeited the match, but this line was swiftly removed, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) subsequently offered to reschedule the Test.

However, the prospects of it being played in the near future were hampered by the restart of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season in Twenty20 (T20) next Sunday (September 19).

The IPL has been suspended since May due to rising COVID-19 cases among teams in the league.

A number of observers have suggested that the resumption of IPL is linked to the cancellation of the fifth Test, with former England captain Michael Vaughan telling the BBC's Test Match Special: "It's all about the IPL money.

"Players will be petrified of picking up the virus and having to miss IPL games."

A line from the original ECB announcement of the postponement suggesting India had forfeited the Test was promptly withdrawn ©Getty Images

However, as reported by BBC Sport, Harrison has denied those suggestions.

"This is not a situation which has been created by the rescheduled IPL," he said.

"India simply felt that they got to a point where they weren't able to take to the field.

"That is understandable."

A senior official from the BCCI earlier this week criticised head coach Ravi Shastri, captain Virat Kohli and other members of the team who attended a book launch at a packed event in London last Tuesday (August 31).

Shastri tested positive during the fourth Test, followed by bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach Ramakrishnan Sridhar.

Tom Harrison has also denied suggestions the cancellation of the Test was linked to the resumption of the Indian Premier League on September 19 ©Getty Images

Team physio Nitin Patel was also placed into isolation after being identified as a close contact of Shastri.

A further member of India’s backroom staff tested positive on Thursday (September 9), but the Test was due to go ahead as no further positive tests were recorded.

Its postponement, just over two hours before it was due to begin on Friday (September 10), came with India leading 2-1 in the series, but the final outcome is now unclear.

India are already set to return to England in July next year for a white-ball series featuring three T20 and three one-day international (ODI) matches, and Harrison’s remarks suggest that the Old Trafford Test could also be played during their visit.

"We will try to reschedule this long-awaited Emirates Old Trafford Test next summer," he said.

In his statement, the ECB chief executive also apologised to fans and expressed his disappointment over the postponement, and said refunds for ticket holders would be issued shortly.