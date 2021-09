Biden appeals to sports venues to require vaccination or negative tests

United States President Joe Biden has appealed to sporting venues to require spectators to be vaccinated or have negative tests to attend events across the country.

Biden made the plea in a speech outlining plans to introduce a mandate for millions of federal government workers to be vaccinated.

The US has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases, with an average of 145,000 new cases reported over the past week.

This has represented a sharp increase from the end of June, when around 11,000 had been reported in the final days of the month.

Around 175 million Americans have been fully vaccinated, but 80 million people are yet to receive doses.

Workers in hospitals, health care and other medical facilities will be required to be vaccinated under Biden's executive order, as well as all federal workers.

Around 100 million workers reportedly fall under the plan.

"In total, the vaccine requirements in my plan will affect about 100 million Americans — two-thirds of all workers," Biden said.

"And for other sectors, I issue this appeal: To those of you running large entertainment venues from sports arenas to concert venues to movie theatres, please require folks to get vaccinated or show a negative test as a condition of entry.

Spectators at the US Open are required to be vaccinated or prove negative tests ©Getty Images

"And to the nation’s family physicians, paediatricians, G.P.s — general practitioners — you’re the most trusted medical voice to your patients.

"You may be the one person who can get someone to change their mind about being vaccinated.

"I’m asking each of you to reach out to your unvaccinated patients over the next two weeks and make a personal appeal to them to get the shot.

"America needs your personal involvement in this critical effort."

"My message to unvaccinated Americans is this: What more is there to wait for? What more do you need to see? We’ve made vaccinations free, safe and convenient," Biden added.

"The vaccine is F.D.A. approved, over 200 million Americans have gotten at least one shot.

"We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin.

"And your refusal has cost all of us."

The plea to sporting organisations could lead to several events tightening rules around entry requirements to events as participants and spectators.

Spectators at the US Open have been required to present proof of their COVID-19 vaccination status to attend the ongoing Grand Slam event.

The protocol was announced last month, with officials requiring visitors aged 12 and over will be required to present proof they have received at least their first jab.

A similar policy was introduced for the Chicago Marathon last month.

Organisers have required participants to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test to run at the event on October 10.