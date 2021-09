Belarusian Ice Hockey Association (BIHA) President Dmitri Baskov has resigned after being banned for five years by the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) over political discrimination against athletes.

The IIHF sanctioned Baskov after a 10-month investigation, which concluded he had directly influenced others to support the country's Government and have threatened and discriminated against athletes for their political opinions.

The governing body said there was sufficient evidence that Baskov had abused his position as a representative of ice hockey in order to support Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko.

Baskov was found to have breached IIHF disciplinary regulations and the governing body’s code of conduct, as well as violating the Olympic Charter.

The BIHA says Baskov has now submitted a letter of resignation, which it claimed was a "forced measure so as not to harm the sport".

"In my decision, I was guided by one thing: Belarusian hockey should not suffer," Baskov told the Belarus 1 TV channel.

"I myself was a hockey player, I went through all this myself, so when I understand that the IIHF can ban all our national teams, club teams and youth schools from playing on the international arena, I just cannot afford it.

"I know what a great job it is, I have seen many times this sweat, blood and tears of boys who set goals for themselves.

"Each of them has a dream, and I have no right to take this dream away from them.

"On me the light did not converge like a wedge.

"All my life I sincerely loved hockey and will continue to love it.

"No one has any right to take away from me the desire to develop my favourite sport."

Dmitri Baskov indicated he made the decision to avoid further sanctions on Belarus ©Getty Images

The BIHA has indicated that it will "prepare claims for an unjustified decision", indicating the organisation is targeting an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The IIHF had been unable to prove that Baskov had been involved in the death of protestor Roman Bondarenko last year.

The governing body said based on the evaluation of media reports, audio recordings and photographs, that, "although it cannot be excluded that Baskov was present at the event, it did not find evidence for an active involvement of Baskov in the attack against Bondarenko".

Belarus was subsequently removed as co-host of this year’s Men’s World Championship, after the IIHF faced mounting pressure to do so following a crackdown on protests in the country, which followed last year’s controversial re-election of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

The crackdown has been criticised by the European Union, with several countries having introduced sanctions on senior officials, including Lukashenko.

The BIHA is not the only Belarusian National Federation to face sanctions from a global governing body.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has refused to recognise the election of National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Belarus (NOCRB) President Viktor Lukashenko - son of Alexander, who formerly led the NOCRB.

Baskov's election to the NOCRB Executive Committee is also not recognised by the IOC.

Both Lukashenkos and Baskov were banned from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games by the IOC, however Viktor Lukashenko remains listed as the NOCRB President on the organisation's website, and Baskov still a Board member.