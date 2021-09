The Maldives Olympic Committee (MOC) has awarded diplomas to six participants of a sports management course that took place over a one-year period.

Mohamed Abdul Sattar, President of the MOC, presented the certificates at a ceremony held at the National Olympic Committee's headquarters in the capital city of Malé.

The course is an educational initiative run by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and is offered globally in IOC member countries.

It was designed for staff and volunteers from National Federations and other bodies responsible for sports development.

President Mohamed Abdul Sattar presented the diplomas in Malé ©OCA/Maldives Olympic Committee

The course is split into three sections – economic drivers of change, governance and revenue streams

It is financed through the IOC's Olympic Solidarity funding.

Olympic Solidarity aims to help National Olympic Committees develop their own structures such that they can then consolidate their place in the Olympic movement.

The Maldives has competed at every Summer Olympic Games since Seoul 1988 but is yet to win a medal.