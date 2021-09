Leeuwarden in The Netherlands will host the Olympic Qualification Event 2021, where curling teams seeking to be a part of the Beijing 2022 cohort have one last chance to quialify, it has been announced.

This Olympic Qualification Event will feature three competitions - mixed doubles, men's and women's.

The mixed doubles competition will take place from December 5 to 9, before the men's and women's competitions run concurrently between December 11 and 18.

The event will determine the final two mixed double teams and three men's and women's teams for Beijing 2022.

The mixed event will feature the top 11 teams from the 2021 World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship who have not qualified for Beijing 2022 and the top three teams from the Pre-Olympic Qualification Event in Erzurum in Turkey, which is due to take place in early October.

The men's and women's competitions consist of the top seven teams from the 2021 World Championships and two further teams from the Pre-Olympic Qualification Event, which will immediately follow the mixed doubles event in Erzurum in October.

The Netherlands has never qualified for a curling competition at a Winter Olympics before ©Getty Images

The Netherlands - which has never qualified for an Olympics - has never hosted the event before, which was first held in 2013 in Germany before the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics.

"We are extremely pleased that this global qualifying tournament is being held in Leeuwarden," said Leeuwarden Mayor Sybrand Buma.

"Worldwide there will be a lot of attention, especially from countries such as Canada and the United States where the curling sport is extremely popular.

"A first for The Netherlands and a nice addition to the already rich Frisian history on the ice."

Asito will sponsor the event.

"It is great that this important international tournament is being held in a country where this sport is becoming more and more popular," said Asito general manager Bob Mols.

"For The Netherlands, it is a stepping-stone to a new national winter sport.

"We are happy to be part of this process and are proud that after five years of being the main sponsor of the Dutch team, we can now also make this wonderful tournament possible."