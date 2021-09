Launched by the International School Sport Federation (ISF), the world's largest multi-sport Games for school students is set to begin tomorrow in Belgrade in Serbia.

The inaugural ISF Under-15 World School Sport Games features athletes aged between 13 and 15 across 14 sports - athletics, badminton, basketball, 3x3 basketball, chess, football, judo, karate, orienteering, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, volleyball and wrestling.

The event will run from September 11 to September 19 and will include fair play medals and the Fair Play Trophy, which is awarded to a student-athlete for a particularly significant gesture of fair play.

It is expected around 2,500 student-athletes from 35 countries will compete.

ISF President Laurent Petrynka, who is also a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Education Commission, said: "It is essential to continue to create and promote opportunities for youth through sport as a means of ensuring that young people grow by practising sport and learning the sporting values and the philosophy of the Olympics, while gaining a better understanding of the world, from as early an age as possible.

It is expected around 2,500 student-athletes from 35 countries will compete at the Games ©Getty Images

"This is even more the case now, with the COVID-19 pandemic severely limiting opportunities to engage in sport, physical activity, as well as basic human interaction.

"We are ready to take up this new challenge and contribute to paving the way for younger school student-athletes for their sporting and educational careers."

The event will also feature the ISF School Sport Forum on September 15.

No competition will take place on the day and athletes will be able to partake in "educational events" on the topic, "School sport – the springboard for a healthy lifestyle".

The ISF Fun and Skill Zone will also run for five days across the competition, which is designed to "develop leadership skills" and raise awareness on topics including physical education, health, gender equality, clean sport, fair play and the Olympic values, it is said.

United World Wrestling will also host sport clinics for children to discover wrestling.

In place of an Opening and Closing Ceremony, the Be Together Ceremony will be held in the middle of the Games.

The Ceremony will focus on the word "together", which was recently added to the Olympic motto by the IOC.