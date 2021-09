Fifth Test between England and India cancelled over visitors' COVID-19 outbreak

The fifth Test match between England and India’s men’s cricket teams at Old Trafford in Manchester has been cancelled because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the visitors’ camp.

India’s coach Ravi Shastri tested positive during the fourth Test, followed by bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach Ramakrishnan Sridhar.

The English Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement that, following discussions with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), India would be unable to field a team for the fifth Test over "fears of a further increase in the number of COVID cases."

Yesterday, another member of India’s backroom staff tested positive for COVID-19.

However, the Test match had been due to take place as planned when no further positive tests were recorded.

The announcement that it would in fact be cancelled came little over two hours before it was expected to start at 11.00 am BST.

The ECB apologised to fans and partners, and said it understood that the news "will cause immense disappointment and inconvenience."

