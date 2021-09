AIBA President meets with counterparts from IJF and IESF to discuss cooperation

The President of the International Boxing Association (AIBA) Umar Kremlev has met with his counterparts at the International Judo Federation (IJF) and International Esports Federation (IESF) to discuss co-operation between the governing bodies.

Kremlev met with IJF President Marius Vizer and IESF President Vlad Marinescu in Budapest, Hungary, to discuss co-operation between the organisations.

"I am always happy to meet my colleagues and friends in Budapest," said Kremlev.

Always happy to meet my colleagues and friends in Budapest. It is a great experience exchange between three International Federations. I am sure that our cooperation and friendship will help to develop our sports in the best way @MariusVizer @marinescuvlad pic.twitter.com/S14RHIv09k — Umar Kremlev (@Kremlev_U) September 8, 2021

"It is a great experience exchange between three International Federations.

"I am sure that our cooperation and friendship will help to develop our sports in the best way."

During the meeting, Kremlev invited Vizer and Marinescu to become honoured guests of the AIBA Men’s World Boxing Championships, scheduled to take place in Belgrade, Serbia, from October 24 to November 6.