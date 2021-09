The International Functional Fitness Federation (iF3) has entered into a partnership with the International Testing Agency (ITA) which will see it receive support for its anti-doping programme.

The iF3 is the international governing body for the competitive sport element of functional fitness.

Its President Gretchen Kittelberger explained the importance of its new agreement with the ITA.

"The iF3 has always been committed to providing a clean sport and level playing field for athletes," she said.

"Likewise, the ITA’s commitment to fairness and transparency, as well as keeping athlete welfare at the forefront of their operations makes them a perfect partner to manage our antidoping efforts.

"Our relationship with the ITA will allow athletes to be confident in the fact that when they step on the competition floor, none of their competitors have an unfair advantage."

The ITA became fully operational in October 2018, and manages anti-doping measures for International Federations and major events.

Matteo Vallini, the head of testing at the ITA, added: "We are very pleased to launch this first collaboration with the iF3 and to provide fitness athletes with an independent in-competition anti-doping programme starting this year.

"With the ITA, the iF3 will have a dedicated and expert clean sport organisation at its side to promote the fairness of its sport and keep fitness real."

The iF3 has a full set of rules in relation to anti-doping, following the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) World Anti-Doping Code.

The next scheduled functional fitness event is the World Championships for seniors and juniors in Norrköping in Sweden, which is due to be held from November 26 to 28.