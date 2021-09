Olympic champion Schauffele among US captain's picks for Ryder Cup but Reed misses out

Olympic champion Xander Schauffele is among six the players United States captain Steve Stricker has picked for the Ryder Cup, but Patrick Reed misses out.

Schauffele is one of four debutants chosen by Stricker, along with Daniel Berger, Scottie Scheffler and Harris English, as the captain largely eschewed Ryder Cup experience in favour of prioritising recent form.

Three-time major champion Jordan Spieth and Tony Finau, who recently ended a wait of 1,975 days to win his second PGA Tour title, were also selected by Stricker.

They join qualifiers Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau in the 12-man team.

Morikawa - a two-time major champion - and Cantlay, winner of the FedEx Cup last weekend, will be making their debuts at the men's event which pits an American team against one from Europe.

Whistling Straits in Wisconsin will stage the Ryder Cup from September 24 to 26, with the US hosts seeking to win the trophy for just the third time in the last 10 attempts.

Reed's absence from the US team at Whistling Straits is the biggest talking point from Stricker's captain's picks, given his impressive Ryder Cup record.

Patrick Reed missed out on selection for he 2021 Ryder Cup ©Getty Images

The 31-year-old has won eight points from 12 matches at his three previous Ryder Cup appearances, and has a perfect singles record.

But Reed has played sparingly of late, having been in hospital with double pneumonia.

Phil Mickelson, now 51 but the current PGA Championship title-holder, and Kevin Na were others to miss out on selection.

Five players have already qualified for the European team, and in contrast to the US nine of the 12 players will book their places through the rankings, with captain Padraig Harrington only having three picks.

Englishmen Paul Casey and Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland from Norway, Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy and Spaniard Jon Rahm have already qualified.

Harrington is set to make his captain's picks after qualification concludes this weekend.

The Ryder Cup was moved from 2020 to 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.