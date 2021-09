The President of the Catalonian Government has claimed the 2030 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games - which Pyrenees-Barcelona is in the running to host - could be the first major sporting event where the region competes under its own flag.

Pere Aragonès, head of the Generalitat, told Catalan public broadcaster TV3 that he was confident the region would be independent from Spain by 2030.

"It is not a question of leaving independence for 10 years from now or that any proposal for economic development involves renouncing independence," Aragonès said.

"We want Catalonia to vote in a recognised way and, if it is done before 2030, it will be the first Games in which we will participate under our flag."

Catalonia has backed a potential bid from Pyrenees-Barcelona for the 2030 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, but Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau criticised the lack of consultation before it declared its support.

According to El País, Colau is pressing for Barcelona to hold a public consultation on the Spanish proposal for 2030, put on hold last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

His comments will cause concern at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) after several bids for the 2026 Winter Olympics, awarded to Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo in June 2019, were scuppered by referendums.

Aragonès’ party, Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC), and its coalition partners Together for Catalonia (Junts) are reportedly at odds over plans for a public consultation, with Junts insisting that all regions involved in the bid, including Barcelona, should be able to vote on the proposals.

The ERC has so far only committed to a consultation in the Pyrenees, although the Department of the Presidency of the Generalitat has said no final decision has been made.

The ERC abstained from a Parliamentary amendment by Junts and Socialists' Party of Catalonia which sought to press forward the Government’s bid.

The En Comú Podem and the Popular Unity Candidacy on the left of Catalan politics oppose the bid, citing concerns over the Games' viability in light of climate change.

Catalonia has long sought independence from Spain and support for a breakaway has grown over the past decade.

Members of the region voted for independence in a 2017 referendum before it was declared unconstitutional by the Spanish Government.

Salt Lake City in the United States and Sapporo in Japan are the two other main candidates for the 2030 Games, while interest from Canada has also been mooted.

The 2030 Olympics will be the first edition of the Winter Games awarded under the new process whereby potential hosts enter into discussions with the IOC's Future Host Commission.

That panel, chaired by Romanian IOC member Octavian Morariu, is tasked with identifying and recommending a host to the ruling Executive Board.