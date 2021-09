National Olympic Committee of Iraq (NOCI) President Raad Hamoudi has targeted boosting sporting ties with Spain after meeting its Ambassador Pedro Martinez.

Martinez was confirmed as Spain’s new Ambassador to Iraq in July.

The official had previously been stationed in the nation during his diplomatic career, which began in 1987.

He has also served as the director general of Casa Arabe, a strategic centre seeking to enhance Spain's relations with the Arab world, since 2017.

Hamoudi met with Martinez at the Spanish Embassy in Baghdad to congratulate him on the appointment, as well as discussing the potential strengthening of the two nations relationship in sport.

The NOCI President revealed that he hopes that Iraqi athletes may be able to train in Spain in the near future.

He also expressed a desire to renew an agreement with the Spanish Olympic Committee (COE) regarding sports cooperation.

Hamoudi praised the contribution of Spain to sport in Iraq.

The meeting ended with Hamoudi presenting Martinez with the NOCI shield, while the Ambassador gave a commemorative gift in return.





Hamoudi had received a message from COE President Alejandro Blanco earlier this year, confirming a desire to enhance cooperation between the two National Olympic Committees.

Blanco’s intent was expressed in a message congratulating Hamoudi on his re-election as NOCI President in March.

Hamoudi had been unseated last November by Sarmad Abdelilah by 19 votes to 16.

The International Olympic Committee and Olympic Council of Asia refused to recognise the result of the election, however, due to alleged irregularities.

A court order saw the result overturned with new elections ordered for March.

Hamoudi was re-elected for a four-year term in March after receiving 19 votes in the election.

Talib Faisal finished as the runner-up with 17 votes.

Iraq sent three athletes to Tokyo 2020 - one in athletics and two in rowing - but failed to win a medal.

The country won its only medal at Rome 1960 when weightlifer Abdul Wahid Aziz claimed a bronze in the men's lightweight