Agitos logo removed from Tokyo Bay following conclusion of Paralympic Games

The Paralympic symbol has been removed from Odaiba Marine Park following the conclusion of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games yesterday.

The Agitos logo was installed on August 20 in the park in Japan's capital Tokyo.

The logo featured three shapes in the colours of red, blue and green.

It was illuminated in white at night during the Games.

The Agitos symbol had been anchored into place after being transported by barge.

Work to remove the symbol began at 10.30am today, following the Closing Ceremony of the Paralympic Games last night.

A tug boat was used to help tow the barge carrying the symbol, which stands at 17.5 metres high and weighs approximately 94 tonnes.

The symbol is being returned to a facility in Yokohama where it was manufactured.

The logo was illuminated at night during the Paralympic Games, which concluded yesterday ©Getty Images

Tokyo 2020 has said that the symbol will now be recycled.

The Olympic Rings were first installed on a barge in January 2020 before being removed in August of that year after the Tokyo 2020 Olympics were postponed until 2021.

It was towed away to Yokohama for inspections before being returned in December.

The monument was lit up every night during the Olympics, which ran from July 23 to August 8.