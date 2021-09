Slovenia’s Olympic sports climbing gold medallist Janja Garnbret has been voted as the World Games Athlete of the Month for August, it has been announced.

The 22-year-old made history when she claimed the first Olympic gold medal in the sport at Tokyo 2020, winning the combined event, which consisted of lead, bouldering and speed competitions.

"I'm so happy that I can't even describe it, it’s like a dream coming true," Garnbret said.

"On Instagram probably six or more years ago, I wrote, ‘See you in Tokyo!’ so it's a dream come true."

The Slovenian, who made history in 2019 as the first-ever climber to sweep an entire season by winning every International Federation of Sport Climbing Boulder World Cup event that year, will be a favourite in both lead and boulder competitions next year when sport climbing features at the re-arranged World Games in Birmingham in Alabama.





In 2017, Garnbret won the silver medal in lead at the World Games in Wroclaw in Poland.

As The World Games Athlete of the Month, Garnbret will receive a diploma and a branded gift from the Official Sponsor of Athlete of the Month, Protective Life.

The Birmingham 2022 World Games are set to take place from July 7 to 17 after being postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the 2020 Olympics were moved to 2021, the World Games were also moved back by a year to avoid a clash.

Last month’s World Games Athlete of the Month was Russian finswimmer Ekaterina Mikhaylushkina.