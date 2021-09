Late Prince Philip could be honoured at Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

The late Prince Philip could be honoured during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, according to the city’s Lord Mayor Muhammad Afzal.

Prince Philip died at the age of 99 in April.

Prince Philip had been appointed Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) President in 1955.

He attended numerous Games, both in that role and as the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, patron of the CGF.

Prince Philip held the CGF Presidency for 30 years and opened the Commonwealth Games six times.

Lord Mayor Afzal suggested to the Daily Express that Prince Philip’s contribution could be marked during next year’s Games.

"He was very keen in polo and other games, and we will miss him," Afzal said.

"I think it is a pity and a great loss for the nation."

The Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games were the last edition of the event attended by Prince Philip ©Getty Images

The Cardiff 1958, Perth 1962, Kingston 1966, Edinburgh 1970, Christchurch 1974 and Brisbane 1982 Commonwealth Games were all opened by Prince Philip.

Glasgow 2014 - opened by Queen Elizabeth II - were the last Games attended by Prince Philip.

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games are set to take place from July 28 to August 8 next year.

Following Manchester in 2002 and Glasgow in 2014, it is set to be the third Commonwealth Games in the UK this century.

Lord Mayor Afzal said the Games is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the people of Birmingham.

"I personally think that after COVID people in the UK would enjoy [the Games],"he told the Daily Express.

"It is the first time they will have the opportunity to visit us in Birmingham and watch these Games, so I think it is beneficial for the whole UK.

"We are expecting visitors from the UK and also from abroad as well, from all these Commonwealth countries people will come."