Teenager Fernandez upsets former US Open champion Kerber as fourth round begins

Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez claimed another big scalp as the fourth round of the US Open women’s singles got underway, beating 2016 champion Angelique Kerber in three sets.

Fernandez, 18, beat defending champion Naomi Osaka of Japan on Friday (September 3) in three sets, and once again came from behind to defeat a player ranked higher than her.

German Kerber, the 16th seed, took the opening set 6-4, before Fernandez claimed set two on a tiebreak to force a decider.

The deciding set featured some high-quality rallies but it was Fernandez who prevailed taking the contest 4-6, 7-6, 6-2.

Elsewhere, fifth seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine beat two-times Grand Slam champion Simona Halep of Romania, the 12th seed, 6-3, 6-3.

More follows.