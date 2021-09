Italian fans roared in Rome as Enrica Rinaldi earned her country its maiden gold medal at the Beach Wrestling World Series in the women's over-90-kilogram gold medal match against Mariya Gerginova Oryashkova of Bulgaria after a 2-1 win.

Ukraine also impressed with three gold medals and one silver.

The event saw four men and four women crowned champions of their respective weight classes in Italy.

Romania's Stefania Claudia Priceputu recorded her second consecutive World Series win in the under-50kg category after her victory in the season opener in Saint Laurent du Var in France.

Emine Cataloglu from Turkey finished second, while Frenchwoman Julie Martine Sabatie, runner-up behind Priceputu in France, made it to the podium with a bronze medal.

Mehlika Öztürk took gold in the under-60kg category after defeating Italy's Francesca Indelicato in an intense final.

Alina Berezhna dominated Sofiya Georgieva in the under-70kg class to halt the Bulgarian's brilliant run to the final.

Claudia Priceputu, in red, was awarded a points victory in the gold medal match ©Getty Images

In the men's bouts, it was a day to forget for Georgia as multiple athletes tasted defeat.

Ukraine's Oleksii Boruta beat Levan Kelekhsashvili in the under-70kg category to secure the first of two golds for his country's male wrestlers.

His compatriot Vasyl Mykhailov then out skilled Davit Khutsishvili in the under-80kg bout.

The Georgian looked like the clear favourite for the win until 30 seconds before the end of the match when he dislocated his shoulder.

Pakistan's Muhammad Inam lived up to expectations by winning the under-90kg class against Oleksii Yakovchuk.

Inam was the 2018 champion and also won gold at the 2019 ANOC World Beach Games.

In the +90kg class, it was plain sailing for beach wrestling newcomer Soheil Eisa Gholipourgourdarzi of Iran.

The awards for the top throws of the competition went to Greece’s Micheil Tsikovani in the -90kg class and Berezhna in the women's division.

The Beach Wrestling World Series heads to Katerini in Greece for the third event of the 2021 season from September 10 to 11.