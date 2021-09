Jessica Fox secured a sensational canoe and kayak double at the 2021 International Canoe Federation Canoe Slalom World Cup in La Seu in Spain.

The 27-year-old, who is a seven-time individual world champion, sat second in the C1 standings and top of the K1 standings entering the final leg of the World Cup.

She once reiterated her dominance over the field, winning both races.

In yesterday's K1 slalom, in which Fox won bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the Australian powered down in 89.92sec, 3.66 clear of Britain's Mallory Franklin in a repeat of the Olympic Games top-two placings in the C1.

"For me, it was all about having a good start and feeling tight and fast on the top section," Fox said.

"And when I got through that hard five to six move, I felt like I was flying and that I could really build my race.

"It was a really good run in terms of the execution of all the ups I wanted to do and improve on my semi-final as well."

Slovakia's Eliška Mintalova won bronze, her first ICF Canoe Slalom World Cup medal.

Fox then followed that up with a storming victory in the C1, finishing in 93.07.

Her closest challenger was the Czech Republic's Tereza Fišerová, who finished 6.32 seconds off the pace to claim silver.

Spain's Nuria Vilarrubla won bronze, with Franklin following her K1 second place up with a fourth-place finish in the C1.

In the men's K1, Vit Prindiš from the Czech Republic set a benchmark of 82.76 early on that nobody could surpass.

"I saw the second half of the race, which was really impressive," Prindiš said.

"The guys put on the really fast runs.

"It was four guys in just a half of a second, which is not usual.

"The course was really tricky, with so many parts where you can make a mistake.

"I am happy I put down the run with just small mistakes.

"This is a perfect start for me."

Prindiš was 0.36 seconds faster than Austrian Felix Oschmautz, who claimed the silver medal, and Slovenian Peter Kauzer won bronze.

In the men's C1, Britain's David Florence was edged out by Spain's Miquel Trave in the final run of the session.

Florence previously slalomed down in 89.13, before Trave beat that time by 0.32 seconds.

The 2021 ICF Canoe Slalom World Cup concludes with the final in Pau from September 10 to September 12.