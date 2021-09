Indonesia’s Hary Susanto and Leani Ratri Oktila earned the final gold medal of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics after winning the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 para badminton event at the Yoyogi National Stadium.

The top seeds won three successive matches in the group stage of the competition to advance to the gold-medal match.

Susanto and Oktila faced the challenge of French pairing Lucas Mazur and Faustine Noël in the final.

The opening game proved closely fought, with Susanto and Oktila edging their rivals 23-21 to take a crucial lead.

The duo completed their fourth consecutive straight games triumph by winning the second 21-17.

The result gave Susanto his first Paralympic gold medal, while Oktila added to her triumph in the women’s doubles event yesterday.

Indonesia has now celebrated gold medals in consecutive days at Tokyo 2020, having gone 41 years without a Paralympic champion heading into the Games.

Japan's Daisuke Fujihara and Akiko Sugino earned bronze in the event after they overcame Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli of India 23-21, 21-19.

Oktila finished Tokyo 2020 with two gold and one silver medal, after suffering defeat in the women's SL4 singles final.

China’s Chang Hefang won the opening game 21-19, only for Oktila to win the second 21-17 to force a decider.

Chang, the 2017 world champion, overcame the top seed 21-16 in the third game to secure Paralympic gold.

China’s Ma Huihui completed the podium after recording a 21-12, 21-5 win over Norway’s Helle Sofie Sagøy in the bronze-medal match.

Daiki Kajiwara delivered the first of two Japanese gold medals on the final day of para badminton competition ©Getty Images

Hosts Japan secured two para badminton gold medals on the final day of competition.

Daiki Kajiwara earned a surprise win over South Korean top seed Kim Jung-jun in the men's singles WH2 final.

The unseeded 19-year-old emerged as a 21-18, 21-19 winner of the contest.

"I was always hoping to get the gold medal, and now that this dream has come true for me I’m super happy," Kajiwara said.

"I want to thank everyone who has supported me.

"I’m full of gratitude."

Hong Kong's Chan Ho Yuen claimed a podium place, having beaten Kim Kyung-hoon in straight games 24-22, 21-10 in the bronze medal match.

Sarina Satomi and Yuma Yakazaki secured gold for the host nation in the women’s WH doubles competition.

The pairing came from a game down to beat China’s Liu Yutong and Yin Menglu 16-21, 21-16, 21-13 in the final.

The result gave Satomi her second gold of Tokyo 2020, after WH1 singles success yesterday.

Bronze was claimed by Thailand's Sujirat Pookkham and Amnouy Wetwithan, who overcame Switzerland's Cynthia Mathez and Karin Suter-Erath 21-11, 21-12.

France's Lucas Mazur came from a game down to win the men's singles SL4 final ©Getty Images

France's Mazur produced a stirring comeback to win gold in the men's singles SL4 final.

Mazur lost the opening game to India’s Suhas Yathiraj, but fought back to win the contest 15-21, 21-17, 21-15.

Setiawan Fredy of Indonesia won the bronze medal in straight games against India's Tarun 21-17, 21-11.

Despite disappointment in the men's singles SL4 event, India had cause for celebration as Krishna Nagar battled to victory in the men's singles SH6.

Nagar was forced to play a decider in the final after he was pegged back by Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai in the second game of the contest.

The Indian star held his nerve to win 21-17, 16-21, 21-17 and earn top spot on the podium.

Britain's Krysten Coombs came from behind to win the bronze medal, beating Brazil's Vitor Tavares 12-21, 21-10, 21-16.

Chinese pairing Mai Jianpeng and Qu Zimo were crowned winners of the men's doubles WH competition.

The world champions proved too strong for South Koreans Jung Jun Kim and Dong Seop Lee, winning 21-10, 21-14.

Kajiwara and Hiroshi Murayama of Japan won bronze with a 21-18, 21-19 win over Thailand’s Jakarin Homhual and Dumnern Junthong.

Six nations won gold medals on para badminton’s debut appearance at the Paralympic Games, with China topping the sport’s medals table with five gold, three silver and two bronze.

Japan earned three titles, with Indonesia and India claiming two gold medals.

France and Malaysia had one gold apiece, while South Korea, Britain, Hong Kong and Thailand were all represented on the podium.