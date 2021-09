World Rugby has announced the appointment of former professional player Richard Heaselgrave as its new chief revenue and fan engagement officer.

The Englishman, who started his role earlier this week, joins with an impressive portfolio having previously worked at the National Basketball Association (NBA), English Football League (EFL) and Australian Tennis.

The appointment of the University of Sheffield graduate is a key part of World Rugby’s new strategic plan aimed at helping raise the profile of the sport around the world.

Heaselgrave will have overarching responsibility for all of World Rugby’s commercial, broadcast, marketing and digital activities to deliver an integrated revenue and fan growth strategy, including focusing on new opportunities in the digital space.

At Tennis Australia, where he worked for six years until July 2020, Heaselgrave claims to have trebled revenues for the Australian Open, grown audiences from 640,000 people to 813,000, making it the most attended and also the most viewed Grand Slam globally on television.

Prior to that, he successfully grew revenue for the EFL as chief commercial officer and was responsible for growth of the NBA’s commercial activities in Europe as vice-president of business development.

Heaselgrave has most recently been advising rights holders, brands and agencies as founder and chief executive of Fourth Consulting.

Richard Heaselgrave worked for Tennis Australia for six years where he was responsible for the growth of the Australian Open Grand Slam tournament ©Getty Images

"In a rapidly-evolving and highly-competitive sports industry, it’s vital we look at our businesses differently and find new ways to continue to break new markets, attract new fans and grow revenues for reinvestment in the sport’s future growth," World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin said.

"This new role, as part of a wider advancement of our organisational structures, reflects that need and perfectly positions World Rugby not only to exploit new revenue streams for the benefit of the game at all levels, but to make good our mission to make rugby more attractive and accessible for more people.

"Richard’s extensive international experience and focus on revenue growth through diversification and digital innovation will help us identify and convert new opportunities, while at the same time continuing to develop our current revenue streams.

"We have built strong teams in the commercial, digital, broadcast and brand areas in the last three years under chief commercial officer Tom Hill and departing chief marketing officer Marissa Pace.

"Richard will now continue this work with Tom and our talented teams to build on World Rugby's continued growth in these areas."

Helping grow the global appeal of rugby union will be among Richard Heaselgrave's main tasks ©Getty Images

Heaselgrave, who played professionally for Rotherham Titans, is relishing the opportunity to return his first love.

"As a lifelong rugby fan, I am honoured to have the chance to join World Rugby," he said.

"This is such a dynamic time of change in global sport, with media, digital and experiential worlds evolving so quickly.

"I am looking forward to being part of the team as we head into this exciting new era."