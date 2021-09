The International University Sports Federation (FISU) has paid tribute to former International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Jacques Rogge, who died at the age of 79.

The IOC announced Rogge's death on Sunday (August 30).

The Belgian was the eighth IOC President, from 2001 to 2013, before being succeeded by Thomas Bach.

A 16-time Belgian national champion and sailing world champion, Rogge competed in three Olympic Games - 1968, 1972 and 1976 - in the Finn class and was President of the Belgian National Olympic Committee and European Olympic Committees.

Following the announcement of his death, FISU paid tribute to Rogge, who established the Youth Olympic Games and was known for his championing of youth sport, ever keen to encourage sport participation among younger athletes.

Jacques Rogge, right, was succeeded by Thomas Bach, left, as IOC President in 2013 ©Getty Images

FISU secretary general and chief executive Eric Saintrond said: "Jacques Rogge has always been close to FISU since his election as IOC President in 2001.

"He visited the Beijing 2001 Summer Universiade and also attended the inauguration of FISU headquarter in Brussels in 1992 as President of the European Olympic Committee and the inauguration of FISU headquarters in Lausanne in 2012."

In a statement, FISU added: "Our thoughts go to his spouse, Anne, his son, his daughter and his two grandchildren who he left behind."

Upon the announcement of Rogge's death, Bach said: "He was an accomplished President, helping to modernise and transform the IOC.

"He will be remembered particularly for championing youth sport and for inaugurating the Youth Olympic Games."

Bach added: "The entire Olympic Movement will deeply mourn the loss of a great friend and a passionate fan of sport."

The IOC invited all National Olympics Committees and International Federations to fly flags at half-mast following Rogge's death.

The Winter Universiade is set to take place in Lucerne from December 11 to December 21.