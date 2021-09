Switzerland enjoy magical night on the track as Hug completes Tokyo 2020 hat-trick

Marcel Hug claimed his third title at this year's Paralympics here in Tokyo as Switzerland enjoyed a golden night on the track at the Olympic Stadium.

The wheelchair racer was part of a thrilling Thursday for his nation which notched three golds in the space of an hour.

Catherine Debrunner and Manuela Schär struck gold before Hug took centre stage, winning the men's 800 metres F54 final in 1min 33.68sec.

The victory completed a memorable hat-trick for both Switzerland and Hug who has also achieved gold-medal success in the men’s 1500m T54 and 5000m T54 in the Japanese capital.

Hug will now be looking to defend his men’s marathon T54 crown as he eyes a fourth gold in Tokyo and the sixth of his career.

"I have so many emotions, it is just incredible what is happening right now," said the 35-year-old.

"I am in a very good shape, everything works so great, mentally as well.

"We have had a great day with two more golds and a bronze.

"We have great support in Switzerland, especially the wheelchair athletes, and great support in Nottwil [training base].

"We also have a long history in wheelchair racing.

"My wheelchair is performing really well, I feel so comfortable in it.

"I now have two days off so time for a curry, then I’ll try to focus on the marathon."

Catherine Debrunner celebrates after winning the women's 400m T53 title ©Getty Images

China's Dai Yunqiang came home in a season's best of 1:34.11 to take silver behind Hug, while Saichon Konjen of Thailand secured bronze in 1:34.19.

Debrunner set the ball rolling for Switzerland when she ended Zhou Hongzhuan's hold on the women's 400m T53 title.

Zhou of China won the event at London 2012 and Rio 2016 but had to settle for bronze on this occasion as Debrunner powered to her first Paralympic title.

Debrunner crossed the finish line in 56.18sec as Britain's Samantha Kinghorn came second in 57.25 and Zhou finished third in 57.29.

Moments later, Switzerland grabbed another gold courtesy of Schär's triumph in the women's 400m T54.

Schär, a winner of the women’s 800m T54, stormed home in 53.59 as Cheri Madsen of the United States came second in 53.91 and Zhou Zhaoqian of China finished in a personal best time of 54.10 to take bronze.

Thailand's Pongsakorn Paeyo secured his third gold medal of the Games with victory in the men's 800m T53.

The 24-year-old had already won the 100m and 400m titles and completed the set with a Paralympic record in the 800m.

Paeyo finished in 1:36.07, beating the previous record of 1:36.30 set by Li Huzhao of China at Beijing 2008.

Canada's Brent Lakatos came second in 1:36.32 with France's Pierre Fairbank sealing bronze in 1:39.67.

Manuela Schär triumphed in the women's 400m T54 as Switzerland had a night to remember ©Getty Images

Cuba's Omara Elias Durand Elias backed up her women's 400m T12 success by capturing the 100m T12 title.

She produced a season's best of 11.49sec to secure the seventh Paralympic gold of her glittering career.

Ukraine's Oksana Boturchuk also produced a season's best, coming home in 12.03 to seal silver, while the bronze medal went to China's Liang Yanfen who crossed in 12.51.

European champion Athanasios Ghavelas of Greece broke his own world record to win the men's 100m T11 title.

The Greek racer powered home in 10.82, shaving 0.06sec off his previous best mark which he set yesterday.

Timothée Adolphe of France notched a personal-best time of 10.90 to finish second, while China's Di Dongdong claimed bronze in 11.03.

Earlier, Wen Xiaoyan of China set a new world record of 13.00 in the women's T37 100m for a third gold medal at the Games.

Jaleen Roberts of the US clinched silver in 13.16 with Jiang Fenfen of China narrowly missing out on second by one hundredth of a second, finishing with bronze.

Moroccan Abdeslam Hili broke his own world record in the men's T12 400m in a time of 47.59 to win gold.

Noah Malone of the US took silver in 47.93 with Rouay Jebabli of Tunisia close behind for bronze with 48.01.

Algeria also had a day to remember with Skander Djamil Athmani winning the first of three gold medals for the nation after bagging the men's 400m T13 title.

Pongsakorn Paeyo added another gold medal to his tally in Tokyo ©Getty Images

Athmani beat world record-holder Mohamed Amguoun of Morocco for the gold medal, setting a new world best of 46.70 in the process.

Amguoun won silver with 47.70 and Johannes Nambala of Namibia picks up bronze with 48.76.

Algeria’s two other golds came in the field events, with Safia Djelal producing a world-record throw of 11.16 metres to win women's F57 shot put gold.

It was the 38-year-old’s second Paralympic title and first since Athens 2004

China's Xu Mian claimed silver with 10.81m, while Nigeria's Eucharia Iyiazi earned bronze with 10.40m.

Asmahane Boudjadar of Algeria has defended her women's F33 shot put title from Rio 2016 successfully, throwing a Paralympic record of 7.10m for gold.

Fouzia El Kassioui of Morocco was close behind with 6.72m and Australian Maria Strong took bronze with 6.63m.

Australia's Vanessa Low improved her own world record by more than 20 centimetres to win women's T63 long jump gold.

Low's previous best in the T61 category was 5.07m which she set last year and she took two jumps to beat that mark, leaping 5.16m.

She then jumped 5.20m in the fifth round before saving her best until last, reaching 5.28m to cap off a sensational performance to retain her title.

Italy's Martina Caironi came second with 5.14 while Elena Kratter of Switzerland secured bronze with a personal best leap of 5.01m.

Uzbekistan's Khusniddin Norbekov set a personal-best mark of 16.13m to upgrade his bronze from Rio 2016 to win the gold at Tokyo 2020 in the men's F35 shot put.

Safia Djelal registered a world record to win the women's F57 shot put crown ©Getty Images

Hernan Emanuel Urra of Argentina set a new South American record of 15.90m for silver and China's Fu Xinhan claimed bronze.

Jeremy Campbell of the US reclaimed the men's F46 discus crown after winning by more than five metres.

The American came fourth at Rio 2016 after winning the title at Beijing 2008 and London 2012 but he ensured victory here with a throw of 60.22m.

Croatia's Ivan Katanušić was Campbell's biggest challenger but he had to settle for silver with 55.06.

The bronze medal went to Britain's Dan Greaves who reached 53.56.

Alessandro Rodrigo da Silva held onto his men's F11 discus crown with an impressive victory.

Five of the Brazilian's six throws were beyond the 40m mark as he broke the Paralympic record after reaching 43.16m, improving his previous best by 10 centimetres.

Mahdi Olad of Iran produced a season's best to clinch silver with 40.60m, while Italy's Oney Tapia registered 39.52m for bronze.

Ukraine's Vladyslav Zahrebelnyi won the men's T37 long jump final with a new European record of 6.59m.

Argentina's Brian Lionel Impellizzeri took silver just 15 centimetres behind, and Mateus Evangelista Cardoso of Brazil was a distant third with 6.05m.

Ukraine's Mariia Pomazan produced a throw of 12.24m for the gold medal in the women's F35 shot put, more than three metres more than silver medallist Marivana Oliveira da Nobrega of Brazil, who reached 9.15m.

Anna Luxova of the Czech Republic claimed bronze with 8.60m.